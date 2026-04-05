Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Square Off Against Padres On April 5

Abreu is hitting for a .387 BA, .406 OBP and .774 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 3.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.180, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored four runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in six runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Walker Buehler (0-1) makes the start for the Padres, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.