Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Take On Padres On April 4

Abreu is hitting for a .393 BA, .393 OBP and .821 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is 1.214, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored four runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in six runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Randy Vasquez (1-0) starts for the Padres, his second of the season.

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