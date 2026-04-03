Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Take On Padres On April 3

Abreu is hitting for a .417 BA, .417 OBP and .917 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is 1.333, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored three runs. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in six runs (10th in MLB). In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Astros.

Michael King (0-0) pitches for the Padres to make his second start of the season.

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