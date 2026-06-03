Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Take On Orioles On June 3

Abreu is hitting for a .280 BA, .344 OBP and .422 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 26 runs. In 251 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. Abreu has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Chris Bassitt gets the start for the Orioles, his 10th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 5.06 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.

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