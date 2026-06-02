Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Square Off Against Orioles On June 2

Abreu is hitting for a .284 BA, .350 OBP and .428 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .778 and he has scored 26 runs. In 247 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 24 runs. Abreu has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) against the Guardians.

Shane Baz makes the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.48 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.