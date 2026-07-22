Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Face Orioles On July 22

Abreu is hitting for a .267 BA, .339 OBP and .461 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .800 and he has scored 52 runs. In 421 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish (6-9) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.61 ERA in 107 1/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.

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