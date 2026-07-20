Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Play Orioles On July 20

Abreu is hitting for a .264 BA, .337 OBP and .458 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 50 runs. In 417 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Rays.

The Orioles are sending Shane Baz (4-9) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 4-9 with a 4.19 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.

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