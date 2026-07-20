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Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu

Boston Red Sox • #52 RF

Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Play Orioles On July 20

Wilyer Abreu and his Boston Red Sox will face the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, on Monday, July 20 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Abreu has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Abreu is hitting for a .264 BA, .337 OBP and .458 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 50 runs. In 417 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Rays.

The Orioles are sending Shane Baz (4-9) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 4-9 with a 4.19 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wilyer Abreu

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