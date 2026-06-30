Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Play Nationals On June 30

Abreu is hitting for a .268 BA, .334 OBP and .435 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .770 and he has scored 38 runs. In 349 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.00 ERA in 83 1/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.

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