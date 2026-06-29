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Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu

Boston Red Sox • #52 RF

Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Square Off Against Nationals On June 29

Wilyer Abreu and the Boston Red Sox will face the Washington Nationals at Fenway Park, on Monday, June 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Abreu has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Abreu is hitting for a .267 BA, .335 OBP and .436 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 37 runs. In 345 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 38 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Yankees.

The Nationals are sending Miles Mikolas (2-6) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.24 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wilyer Abreu

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