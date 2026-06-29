Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Square Off Against Nationals On June 29

Abreu is hitting for a .267 BA, .335 OBP and .436 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 37 runs. In 345 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 38 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Yankees.

The Nationals are sending Miles Mikolas (2-6) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.24 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.

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