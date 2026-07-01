Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Square Off Against Nationals On July 1

Abreu is hitting for a .268 BA, .333 OBP and .433 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 38 runs. In 353 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Nationals.

Andrew Alvarez makes the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.44 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.

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