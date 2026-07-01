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Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu

Boston Red Sox • #52 RF

Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Square Off Against Nationals On July 1

Wilyer Abreu and his Boston Red Sox will take on the Washington Nationals at Fenway Park, on Wednesday, July 1 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Abreu has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Abreu is hitting for a .268 BA, .333 OBP and .433 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 38 runs. In 353 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Nationals.

Andrew Alvarez makes the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.44 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wilyer Abreu

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