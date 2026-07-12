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Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu

Boston Red Sox • #52 RF

Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Take On Mets On July 12

Wilyer Abreu and the Boston Red Sox will square off against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Sunday, July 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Abreu has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Abreu is hitting for a .264 BA, .335 OBP and .433 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored 45 runs. In 396 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Mets.

Zach Thornton will start for the Mets, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wilyer Abreu

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