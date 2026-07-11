Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Take On Mets On July 11

Abreu is hitting for a .266 BA, .336 OBP and .436 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 45 runs. In 392 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Mets.

The Mets are sending Freddy Peralta (5-7) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.68 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 100 2/3 innings pitched.

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