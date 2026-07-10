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Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu

Boston Red Sox • #52 RF

Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Face Mets On July 10

Wilyer Abreu and the Boston Red Sox will square off against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Friday, July 10 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Abreu has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Abreu is hitting for a .260 BA, .330 OBP and .421 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored 43 runs. In 387 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Nolan McLean (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.73 ERA in 101 1/3 innings pitched, with 118 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wilyer Abreu

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