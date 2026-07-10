Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Face Mets On July 10

Abreu is hitting for a .260 BA, .330 OBP and .421 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored 43 runs. In 387 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Nolan McLean (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.73 ERA in 101 1/3 innings pitched, with 118 strikeouts.

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