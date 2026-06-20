Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Play Mariners On June 20

Abreu is hitting for a .274 BA, .332 OBP and .423 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .756 and he has scored 31 runs. In 311 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 34 runs. Abreu has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Emerson Hancock (5-3) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.28 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.

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