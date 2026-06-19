Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Face Mariners On June 19

Abreu is hitting for a .274 BA, .333 OBP and .426 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 31 runs. In 307 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 34 runs. Abreu has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Bryce Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.54 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.

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