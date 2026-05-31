Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Face Guardians On May 31

Abreu is hitting for a .280 BA, .344 OBP and .427 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .771 and he has scored 25 runs. In 242 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. Abreu has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Guardians.

The Guardians are sending Tanner Bibee (0-7) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 0-7 with a 4.57 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.