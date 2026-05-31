FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu

Boston Red Sox • #52 RF

Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Face Guardians On May 31

Wilyer Abreu and his Boston Red Sox will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Sunday, May 31 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Abreu has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Abreu is hitting for a .280 BA, .344 OBP and .427 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .771 and he has scored 25 runs. In 242 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. Abreu has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Guardians.

The Guardians are sending Tanner Bibee (0-7) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 0-7 with a 4.57 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wilyer Abreu

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Boston Red SoxRecent Boston Red Sox Player News

View All Boston Red Sox Player News