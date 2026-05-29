Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Face Guardians On May 29

Abreu is hitting for a .286 BA, .349 OBP and .433 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 24 runs. In 233 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. Abreu has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

The Guardians are sending Slade Cecconi (3-5) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.18 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.

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