Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Square Off Against Diamondbacks On Aug. 18

Abreu is hitting for a .259 BA, .337 OBP and .473 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 70 runs. In 530 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 67 runs. Abreu has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly (8-10) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 5.11 ERA in 125 2/3 innings pitched, with 82 strikeouts.

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