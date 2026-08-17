Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Square Off Against Diamondbacks On Aug. 17

Abreu is hitting for a .257 BA, .335 OBP and .473 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 69 runs. In 525 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 65 runs. Abreu has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Mitch Bratt gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.74 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

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