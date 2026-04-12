Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Face Cardinals On April 12

Abreu is hitting for a .364 BA, .397 OBP and .636 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 5.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.033, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored eight runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Andre Pallante (1-0) pitches for the Cardinals to make his third start of the season.

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