Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Face Cardinals On April 11

Abreu is hitting for a .392 BA, .415 OBP and .686 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.101, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored eight runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy (1-1) takes the mound for the Cardinals to make his third start this season.

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