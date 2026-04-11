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Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu

Boston Red Sox • #52 RF

Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Face Cardinals On April 11

Wilyer Abreu and the Boston Red Sox will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, April 11 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Abreu has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Abreu is hitting for a .392 BA, .415 OBP and .686 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.101, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored eight runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy (1-1) takes the mound for the Cardinals to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wilyer Abreu

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