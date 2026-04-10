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Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu

Boston Red Sox • #52 RF

Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Play Cardinals On April 10

Wilyer Abreu and the Boston Red Sox will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Friday, April 10 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Abreu has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Abreu is hitting for a .383 BA, .408 OBP and .702 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 4.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.110, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored eight runs. In 49 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in nine runs. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Dustin May (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wilyer Abreu

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