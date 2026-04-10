Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Play Cardinals On April 10

Abreu is hitting for a .383 BA, .408 OBP and .702 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 4.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.110, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored eight runs. In 49 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in nine runs. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Dustin May (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals, his third this season.

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