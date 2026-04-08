Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Take On Brewers On April 8

Abreu is hitting for a .372 BA, .400 OBP and .721 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.121, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored seven runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in eight runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

Shane Drohan makes his first start of the season for the Brewers.

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