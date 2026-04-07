Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Play Brewers On April 7

Abreu is hitting for a .400 BA, .415 OBP and .775 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 2.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.190, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored six runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in eight runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 5 with an RBI against the Brewers.

Jacob Misiorowski (1-0) makes the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.

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