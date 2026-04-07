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Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu

Boston Red Sox • #52 RF

Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Play Brewers On April 7

Wilyer Abreu and his Boston Red Sox will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park, on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Abreu has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Abreu is hitting for a .400 BA, .415 OBP and .775 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 2.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.190, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored six runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in eight runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 5 with an RBI against the Brewers.

Jacob Misiorowski (1-0) makes the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wilyer Abreu

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