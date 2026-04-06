Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Take On Brewers On April 6

Abreu is hitting for a .429 BA, .444 OBP and .857 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 2.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.302, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored six runs. In 36 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in seven runs. In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3 for 4 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Padres.

Brandon Woodruff (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Brewers, his second this season.

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