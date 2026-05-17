Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Square Off Against Braves On May 17

Abreu is hitting for a .307 BA, .380 OBP and .470 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored 21 runs. In 187 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. Abreu has recorded three steals on four attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Braves.

Grant Holmes gets the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.35 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.

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