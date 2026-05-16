Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Square Off Against Braves On May 16

Abreu is hitting for a .302 BA, .377 OBP and .463 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .840 and he has scored 20 runs. In 183 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. Abreu has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Bryce Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 1.81 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.

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