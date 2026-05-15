Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Take On Braves On May 15

Abreu is hitting for a .310 BA, .385 OBP and .475 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .860 and he has scored 20 runs. In 179 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. Abreu has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Spencer Strider (1-0) makes the start for the Braves, his third of the season.

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