Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Take On Blue Jays On June 18

Abreu is hitting for a .278 BA, .338 OBP and .432 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .770 and he has scored 31 runs. In 303 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 34 runs. Abreu has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Trey Yesavage gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.78 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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