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Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu

Boston Red Sox • #52 RF

Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Face Blue Jays On June 17

Wilyer Abreu and his Boston Red Sox will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Abreu has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Abreu is hitting for a .276 BA, .337 OBP and .429 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 31 runs. In 298 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 34 runs. Abreu has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Max Scherzer gets the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 10.23 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wilyer Abreu

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