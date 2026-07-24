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Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu

Boston Red Sox • #52 RF

Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Play Blue Jays On July 24

Wilyer Abreu and his Boston Red Sox will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, on Friday, July 24 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Abreu has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Abreu is hitting for a .261 BA, .333 OBP and .451 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored 52 runs. In 429 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

Trey Yesavage (4-5 with a 3.78 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wilyer Abreu

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