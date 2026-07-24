Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Play Blue Jays On July 24

Abreu is hitting for a .261 BA, .333 OBP and .451 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored 52 runs. In 429 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

Trey Yesavage (4-5 with a 3.78 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.