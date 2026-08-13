Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Play Blue Jays On Aug. 13

Abreu is hitting for a .254 BA, .330 OBP and .463 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 66 runs. In 508 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 64 runs. Abreu has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will send Max Scherzer (1-4) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.25 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.

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