Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Take On Blue Jays On Aug. 12

Abreu is hitting for a .254 BA, .331 OBP and .463 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 65 runs. In 504 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 64 runs. Abreu has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.

Jose Soriano (9-6 with a 3.31 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 24th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.