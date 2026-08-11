Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Play Blue Jays On Aug. 11

Abreu is hitting for a .253 BA, .329 OBP and .457 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 64 runs. In 500 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 63 runs. Abreu has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Dylan Cease gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-5 with a 2.28 ERA and 184 strikeouts through 126 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.