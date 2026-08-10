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Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu

Boston Red Sox • #52 RF

Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Square Off Against Blue Jays On Aug. 10

Wilyer Abreu and his Boston Red Sox will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Monday, Aug. 10 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Abreu has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Abreu is hitting for a .255 BA, .330 OBP and .460 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored 64 runs. In 496 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 63 runs. Abreu has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Jameson Taillon (2-6 with a 5.96 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wilyer Abreu

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