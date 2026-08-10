Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Square Off Against Blue Jays On Aug. 10

Abreu is hitting for a .255 BA, .330 OBP and .460 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored 64 runs. In 496 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 63 runs. Abreu has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Jameson Taillon (2-6 with a 5.96 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.