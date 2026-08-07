Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Take On Athletics On Aug. 7

Abreu is hitting for a .253 BA, .326 OBP and .457 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored 63 runs. In 489 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 59 runs. Abreu has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 5 with two RBIs against the White Sox.

Jack Perkins (2-7) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 6.72 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.

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