Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Take On Astros On May 2

Abreu is hitting for a .297 BA, .362 OBP and .466 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .828 and he has scored 15 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Astros.

Spencer Arrighetti (3-0 with a 2.00 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season.

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