Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Square Off Against Astros On May 1

Abreu is hitting for a .307 BA, .373 OBP and .482 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .855 and he has scored 15 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Mike Burrows makes the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.25 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

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