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Wilyer Abreu
Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu

Boston Red Sox • #52 RF

Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Square Off Against Astros On May 1

Wilyer Abreu and his Boston Red Sox will face the Houston Astros at Fenway Park, on Friday, May 1 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Abreu has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Abreu is hitting for a .307 BA, .373 OBP and .482 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .855 and he has scored 15 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Mike Burrows makes the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.25 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Wilyer Abreu

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