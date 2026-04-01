Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Take On Astros On April 1

Abreu had a .247 BA, .317 OBP and .469 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .786 and he scored 53 runs. In 417 plate appearances, he hit 22 home runs and drove in 69 runs. Abreu recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Astros.

Mike Burrows (0-1) makes the start for the Astros, his second of the season.

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