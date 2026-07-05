Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Square Off Against Angels On July 5

Abreu is hitting for a .267 BA, .336 OBP and .433 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .769 and he has scored 41 runs. In 368 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Abreu has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs against the Angels.

Ryan Johnson (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 7.40 ERA in 24 1/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.

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