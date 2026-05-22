Willy Adames And Giants Take On White Sox On May 22

Adames is hitting for a .235 BA, .272 OBP and .383 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .654 and he has scored 19 runs. In 206 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Davis Martin (6-1) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 1.61 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.

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