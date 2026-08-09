Willy Adames And Giants Square Off Against Tigers On Aug. 9

Adames is hitting for a .222 BA, .279 OBP and .413 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 58 runs. In 469 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 48 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Troy Melton (7-1 with a 1.58 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.