Willy Adames And Giants Play Tigers On Aug. 8

Adames is hitting for a .221 BA, .279 OBP and .414 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 58 runs. In 466 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 48 runs. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Tigers.

Jackson Jobe starts for the first time this season for the Tigers.

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