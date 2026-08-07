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Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Play Tigers On Aug. 7

Willy Adames and his San Francisco Giants will take on the Detroit Tigers at Oracle Park, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Adames has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .221 BA, .279 OBP and .408 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 57 runs. In 462 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 47 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

Keider Montero (8-6) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.17 ERA in 116 1/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

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