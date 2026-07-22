Willy Adames And Giants Face Royals On July 22

Adames is hitting for a .225 BA, .277 OBP and .430 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 49 runs. In 405 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 44 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Seth Lugo (3-6) takes the mound for the Royals in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 4.39 ERA in 110 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.

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