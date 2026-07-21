Willy Adames And Giants Take On Royals On July 21
Willy Adames and the San Francisco Giants will take on the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, July 21 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Adames has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Adames is hitting for a .228 BA, .279 OBP and .434 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 49 runs. In 401 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 44 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Royals.
Luinder Avila (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.08 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.