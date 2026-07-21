Willy Adames And Giants Take On Royals On July 21

Adames is hitting for a .228 BA, .279 OBP and .434 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 49 runs. In 401 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 44 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Royals.

Luinder Avila (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.08 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.

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