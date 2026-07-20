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Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Take On Royals On July 20

Willy Adames and the San Francisco Giants will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Monday, July 20 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Adames has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .228 BA, .280 OBP and .428 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored 48 runs. In 397 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Michael Wacha makes the start for the Royals, his 20th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.77 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

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