Willy Adames And Giants Take On Royals On July 20

Adames is hitting for a .228 BA, .280 OBP and .428 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored 48 runs. In 397 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Michael Wacha makes the start for the Royals, his 20th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.77 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched.

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