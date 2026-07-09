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Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Face Rockies On July 9

Willy Adames and the San Francisco Giants will face the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, on Thursday, July 9 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Adames has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .229 BA, .281 OBP and .421 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 44 runs. In 366 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Blue Jays.

Ryan Feltner gets the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.27 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

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