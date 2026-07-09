Willy Adames And Giants Face Rockies On July 9

Adames is hitting for a .229 BA, .281 OBP and .421 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 44 runs. In 366 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Blue Jays.

Ryan Feltner gets the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.27 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.

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