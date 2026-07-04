Willy Adames And Giants Play Rockies On July 4

Adames is hitting for a .228 BA, .272 OBP and .426 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 40 runs. In 345 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

Sean Sullivan makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.