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Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Play Rockies On July 4

Willy Adames and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Saturday, July 4 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Adames has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .228 BA, .272 OBP and .426 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 40 runs. In 345 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

Sean Sullivan makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

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