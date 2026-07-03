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Willy Adames
San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames

San Francisco Giants • #2 SS

Willy Adames And Giants Face Rockies On July 3

Willy Adames and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Friday, July 3 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Adames has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Adames is hitting for a .231 BA, .275 OBP and .430 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 40 runs. In 342 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his most recent action (on June 28 against the Braves) he went 1 for 4.

The Rockies will send Ryan Feltner (2-2) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.42 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willy Adames

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